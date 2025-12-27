Left Menu

England Breaks 15-Year Drought with Triumphant Ashes Test Victory in Australia

England secured their first test victory in Australia in 15 years by defeating the hosts by four wickets during the fourth Ashes test. Despite losing the series, England's team showcased resilience with notable performances from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England celebrated a groundbreaking test victory in Australia, their first in 15 years, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The thrilling win came within just two days of play during the fourth Ashes test, with England successfully chasing a target of 175 runs to seal the victory by four wickets.

Despite the series loss, England's team provided traveling fans with a memorable performance, inspired by key contributions from players like Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. England's perseverance shone through as they recovered from a precarious 165 for six situation, with Brook and Smith steadfastly holding their ground to reach the target.

Throughout the series, England faced several challenges but demonstrated character and skill to secure this win. The thrilling test had a lively atmosphere, attracting massive crowds, although the quick pace of play meant significant revenue opportunities were missed by the hosts. Nonetheless, England's victory marks a significant achievement and a boost in the ongoing series.

