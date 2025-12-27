Historic Victory: England Triumphs in Fourth Ashes Test
England defeated Australia by four wickets in the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking their first victory in Australia in 15 years. England achieved the win by chasing 175 runs, bringing the series score to 3-1 in favor of Australia in the five-test series.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- Australia
England celebrated a long-awaited triumph as they secured their first test win in Australia in 15 years by defeating the hosts by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the fourth test of the Ashes series.
The visitors showcased impressive resilience and determination, effectively chasing a 175-run target to claim victory late on the second day of the match.
Despite the win, England trails 3-1 in the overall five-test series, with Australia having already established a dominant lead over the visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Australia
- Ashes
- cricket
- test match
- victory
- fourth test
- Melbourne
- series
- sport
ALSO READ
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak
England's Victory Down Under: Root's Resilience and Team Triumphs
England Breaks 15-Year Drought with Triumphant Ashes Test Victory in Australia
England Nears Historic Victory Over Australia at MCG
Deepti Sharma Sets New Records in Thrilling T20I Victory Over Sri Lanka