Historic Victory: England Triumphs in Fourth Ashes Test

England celebrated a long-awaited triumph as they secured their first test win in Australia in 15 years by defeating the hosts by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the fourth test of the Ashes series.

The visitors showcased impressive resilience and determination, effectively chasing a 175-run target to claim victory late on the second day of the match.

Despite the win, England trails 3-1 in the overall five-test series, with Australia having already established a dominant lead over the visitors.

