Myanmar's Tumultuous Election: A Poll in the Shadow of Democracy's Demise

Myanmar's general election takes place amid civil unrest following the 2021 military coup. With low voter turnout and widespread criticism from international bodies, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is poised for power. Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi remains detained, casting doubt on the election's credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:16 IST
Amidst an ongoing civil war and significant allegations regarding the election's legitimacy, Myanmar citizens participated in a general election marked by notably low voter engagement.

Following the 2021 military coup, the junta claims these elections will bring stability, but international criticism highlights the exclusion of anti-junta factions, raising questions about fairness.

The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is anticipated to seize power, while the U.N. and international observers denounce the election process as undemocratic.

