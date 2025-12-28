Myanmar's Tumultuous Election: A Poll in the Shadow of Democracy's Demise

Amidst an ongoing civil war and significant allegations regarding the election's legitimacy, Myanmar citizens participated in a general election marked by notably low voter engagement.

Following the 2021 military coup, the junta claims these elections will bring stability, but international criticism highlights the exclusion of anti-junta factions, raising questions about fairness.

The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is anticipated to seize power, while the U.N. and international observers denounce the election process as undemocratic.