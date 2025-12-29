Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Man Dies in Construction Pit Fall

Moossa, a 55-year-old resident of Villiappally, died after falling into an unmarked construction pit in Vadakara. The accident occurred due to the lack of barricades and warning signs. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and an investigation is ongoing. The body will be released post-postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man, identified as Moossa from Villiappally, Amaravathy, met a tragic end after falling into a road construction pit in Vadakara, police reported.

The incident happened on Sunday night when Moossa was found unconscious in a drainage construction site lacking safety barricades or warning signs. He was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

Local residents criticized the absence of safety measures at the worksite, prompting Vadakara police to register a case of unnatural death. An investigation is underway, and the body will be released to the family following postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

