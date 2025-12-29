Tragic Accident: Man Dies in Construction Pit Fall

A 55-year-old man, identified as Moossa from Villiappally, Amaravathy, met a tragic end after falling into a road construction pit in Vadakara, police reported.

The incident happened on Sunday night when Moossa was found unconscious in a drainage construction site lacking safety barricades or warning signs. He was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

Local residents criticized the absence of safety measures at the worksite, prompting Vadakara police to register a case of unnatural death. An investigation is underway, and the body will be released to the family following postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)