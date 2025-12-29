Left Menu

Building Dreams: Housing for All in Puducherry

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of providing basic amenities to the poor while distributing keys for newly constructed housing in Puducherry. The initiative, part of the Smart City Mission, highlights efforts to meet fundamental needs such as housing. Plans include expanding welfare schemes under the PM's guidance.

Puducherry | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:18 IST
Building Dreams: Housing for All in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the vital need for basic amenities for the impoverished population during a key-distribution ceremony for new multi-storied tenements built under the Smart City Mission in Kumaragurupallam.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 45.5 crore, this housing initiative marks a significant step in meeting the needs of the underserved as part of Puducherry's government efforts, particularly praised by the Vice President during his civic reception in the region.

Radhakrishnan highlighted ongoing government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for farmers, and shared anticipation over new welfare actions planned for the area, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit, which promises further developmental strides.

