Supreme Court Upholds Justice: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Sentence Reinstated

The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark decision by staying a Delhi High Court order that had previously suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Congress women's wing chief Alka Lamba welcomed the court's intervention, describing it as a significant victory for the rape survivor and her supporters.

Addressing the media, Lamba asserted that the ruling confirms Sengar will continue to serve his sentence, underscoring the ongoing commitment to justice for the survivor and her family. She seized the opportunity to criticize the government's 'Beti Bachao' campaign, alleging official complicity in shielding offenders.

In light of the court's decision, Lamba announced plans for the Congress to further address such issues during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. The Supreme Court ruling follows the Delhi High Court's suspension of Sengar's sentence, which was originally until an appeal was decided. Despite previous leniency, Sengar remains incarcerated due to a separate sentence for the death of the survivor's father.