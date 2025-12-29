Tragedy Unfolds: Teacher's Demise Amid Allegations of Harassment
A junior high school teacher in Gopalpura village allegedly died by suicide using his licensed firearm. The teacher's son claims harassment by the school management led to this tragedy. Police are investigating the allegations and have sent the body for a postmortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded at a junior high school in Gopalpura village as a teacher allegedly died by suicide using his licensed firearm, police reported on Monday.
According to law enforcement, the teacher's son has accused the school management of harassing his father, believed to have precipitated the heartbreaking event.
An official investigation is underway, with police committing to take further action upon completion of their probe. Meanwhile, the teacher's body has been sent for postmortem examination as authorities seek answers.
