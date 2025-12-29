Swift Action Prevents Tragedy in Bhankrota JCB Service Center Fire

A significant fire erupted at a JCB service center in the Bhankrota area on Monday evening, according to officials. The incident triggered a swift response from several fire brigades, who were tasked with controlling the spread of the flames. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

The rapid escalation of the fire was attributed to several oil-filled drums stored within the service center, which contributed to the quick spread of the blaze. Firefighters worked diligently to manage the situation.

As a safety precaution, police evacuated areas surrounding the facility while efforts were underway to control the fire. Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are ongoing.