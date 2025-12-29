Mysterious Sheep Deaths Trigger Investigation in Lucknow

The sudden death of approximately 170 sheep near Lucknow's Rashtriya Prerna Sthal has raised alarms, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. Samples have been sent for testing to identify whether disease, poisoning, or negligence was the cause.

Charu Khare, founder of Aasra The Helping Hands Trust, highlighted the seriousness of the incident and insisted on a thorough probe. Khare emphasized that the sheep died shortly after an event in the area, raising suspicions of potential poisoning.

Madiaon police are currently handling the case, with Shivanand Mishra stating that post-mortem examinations of the sheep are underway. The NGO has pledged support for the investigation, asserting that animal cruelty or negligence should not be overlooked.