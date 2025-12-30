Left Menu

Dissenting Voices: Inside the Fed's Policy Debates

The Federal Reserve's December policy meeting minutes reveal disagreements over a third consecutive rate cut. With three dissents, including from Fed Governor Stephen Miran, the focus was on whether to address high inflation or a weakening job market. The decision reflects a divided stance on future rate directions.

30-12-2025
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting, expected on Tuesday, are anticipated to provide insight into the division among policymakers regarding a third successive short-term rate cut and the prospect of holding rates steady in 2026. The quarter-point reduction in the policy rate range, down to 3.50%-3.75%, was met with three dissents, notably from two Fed bank presidents who deemed the cut unnecessary and Fed Governor Stephen Miran, who advocated for a larger half-point cut.

Amidst inflation surpassing the Fed's 2% target and worsening employment conditions, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the strong differing opinions on policy focus. Despite the disagreements, the 9-3 vote for the rate cut indicated considerable support among central bankers, allowing the Fed to adopt a 'wait-to-see' approach concerning economic developments.

Fed projections reveal that the dissenters, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, were not alone in their hawkish stance. Six of the 19 policymakers favored a 2025 year-end rate higher than the current projection, illustrating a broader policy divergence. Recent economic data, impacted by the government shutdown, further complicates the economic outlook, with inflation and unemployment figures met with skepticism due to methodological inconsistencies.

