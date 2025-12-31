Left Menu

Landmark Sports Governance Act Set to Reshape National Sport Landscape

The National Sports Governance Act will partially take effect on January 1, 2026, establishing frameworks for National Sports Bodies. It introduces the National Sports Board and Tribunal to manage affiliations, governance, and disputes, supported by an age-capped Committee aiming for transparent and efficient sports administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Sports Governance Act, a groundbreaking legislation in Indian sports, is slated for partial implementation beginning January 1, 2026, according to a recent Sports Ministry announcement.

Published in the Official Gazette on August 18, this Act will lay the groundwork for a robust sports governance structure, including the formation of the National Sports Board (NSB) and a Tribunal designated to handle sports-related disputes. The newly established bodies will oversee the governance of National Sports Federations, ensuring that they adhere to the new regulatory frameworks.

The Act mandates that these Federations elect Executive Committees capped at 15 members, with the inclusion of at least two Sportspersons of Merit. The partial commencement aims to facilitate a seamless transition to the new governance model, enabling transparent affiliation processes and ensuring financial accountability within the NSFs. This legislation marks a pivotal shift in the nation's approach to sports management, aiming for enhanced integrity and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

