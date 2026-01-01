Left Menu

Booming Low-Cost Housing Sales: HoABL's Stellar Performance in MMR

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has successfully sold 1,419 apartments worth Rs 640 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, driven by the demand for affordable homes. The firm's collaboration with Mittal Builders and strategic financial alliances enabled the impressive sales. Phase two of the project launches in February.

Updated: 01-01-2026 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has achieved remarkable success by selling 1,419 apartments for Rs 640 crore at its housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), fueled by a strong demand for affordable housing.

HoABL collaborated with Mittal Builders in July last year to develop 'The Great Western' project in Naigaon, MMR, covering 30 lakh square feet, and comprising about 4,600 apartments at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. The first phase of this ambitious project was launched in September.

With over 8,800 aspirants, HoABL managed to allot 1,419 homes after the booking process last month. The project offers one-bedroom flats for Rs 32.9 lakh and two-bedroom apartments for Rs 49.9 lakh. Partnering with top banks and housing finance companies ensures a streamlined home loan process for buyers. Chairman Abhinandan Lodha emphasized the efficient online booking system and is committed to delivering ahead of schedule, with phase two set for launch in February.

