Kerala's Ambitious Housing Project for Landslide Victims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an ambitious plan to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide victims with 300 houses by February, marking the first phase of the project.

Situated on Elston Estate land, the township will include 410 houses with vital amenities, promising long-term sustainability and safety.

Construction adheres to strict quality protocols, with materials independently verified and contractors offering a five-year defect protection, embodying the 'Build Back Better' principle.

