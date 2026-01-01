Left Menu

Kerala's Ambitious Housing Project for Landslide Victims

The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is set to complete 300 houses by February for victims of the Wayanad landslides. These homes are part of a large township featuring essential facilities. The project, adhering to strict quality measures, aims to rebuild lives in a sustainable manner.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an ambitious plan to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide victims with 300 houses by February, marking the first phase of the project.

Situated on Elston Estate land, the township will include 410 houses with vital amenities, promising long-term sustainability and safety.

Construction adheres to strict quality protocols, with materials independently verified and contractors offering a five-year defect protection, embodying the 'Build Back Better' principle.

