Kerala's Ambitious Housing Project for Landslide Victims
The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is set to complete 300 houses by February for victims of the Wayanad landslides. These homes are part of a large township featuring essential facilities. The project, adhering to strict quality measures, aims to rebuild lives in a sustainable manner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an ambitious plan to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide victims with 300 houses by February, marking the first phase of the project.
Situated on Elston Estate land, the township will include 410 houses with vital amenities, promising long-term sustainability and safety.
Construction adheres to strict quality protocols, with materials independently verified and contractors offering a five-year defect protection, embodying the 'Build Back Better' principle.
(With inputs from agencies.)