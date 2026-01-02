Tamil Nadu Leads with AI in Wildlife Protection and Climate Solutions

Tamil Nadu is making strides in using artificial intelligence to address human-animal conflicts, specifically targeting incidents with wild elephants. The state's Additional Chief Secretary for Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu, highlighted how AI and machine learning have minimized elephant-related incidents by deploying thermal sensors and AI-equipped cameras.

This initiative, which has dramatically reduced elephant deaths in regions like Madukkarai, also features community alerts that involve local residents, train operators, and forest officials. Plans are underway to expand this project to other areas, such as the Nilgiris.

Beyond safeguarding wildlife, Tamil Nadu is also advancing climate change models with partners like IIT Madras and globally recognized organizations. Efforts to bolster coastal resilience involve collaboration with the World Bank to rehabilitate mangroves and protect communities from natural disasters. Simultaneously, waste management practices are being enhanced to decrease landfill dependency.