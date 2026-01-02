Delhi Achieves Record Low Air Pollution Levels in 2025

Delhi has set a remarkable benchmark by recording its lowest average levels of air pollution in 2025, the lowest in seven years apart from the pandemic year, 2020, according to data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Since its establishment in 2021, the CAQM has spearheaded various policy measures and initiatives aimed at reducing air pollution in the capital and surrounding regions. These efforts are acknowledged to have played a critical role in achieving the marked improvement witnessed this year.

An official statement highlighted the persistent field-level efforts and targeted policies for producing short, medium, and long-term results. The outlook remains optimistic as continued strategic efforts are projected to further enhance Delhi's air quality year after year.

(With inputs from agencies.)