Left Menu

Delhi Achieves Record Low Air Pollution Levels in 2025

In 2025, Delhi recorded its lowest average concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 in seven years, excluding 2020. The Commission for Air Quality Management credited policy measures and field actions since 2021 for this improvement. Continued efforts are expected to improve air quality further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:48 IST
Delhi Achieves Record Low Air Pollution Levels in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has set a remarkable benchmark by recording its lowest average levels of air pollution in 2025, the lowest in seven years apart from the pandemic year, 2020, according to data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Since its establishment in 2021, the CAQM has spearheaded various policy measures and initiatives aimed at reducing air pollution in the capital and surrounding regions. These efforts are acknowledged to have played a critical role in achieving the marked improvement witnessed this year.

An official statement highlighted the persistent field-level efforts and targeted policies for producing short, medium, and long-term results. The outlook remains optimistic as continued strategic efforts are projected to further enhance Delhi's air quality year after year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
2
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global
3
Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

 India
4
Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026