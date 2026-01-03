SSB Personnel Step Up as Lifeline for Deserted Village in Need

In a touching display of community support, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel assisted in carrying the bier of a 100-year-old woman, Jhupa Devi, to the crematorium in a remote Uttarakhand village.

Deserted by its young men who have migrated for jobs, the village on the Indo-Nepal border relied on the SSB when no young locals were available to perform the last rites for Devi. The SSB not only transported the body but also provided firewood and aid for the ceremony.

The incident highlights the severe impact of migration on rural communities, where once-thriving villages are now inhabited almost solely by elderly residents. With no paved roads and continuous crop damage by wild animals, the village remains cut off and struggling for survival.