Crans-Montana Tragedy: A Community United in Grief

On a somber Sunday, Crans-Montana, a Swiss ski resort, witnessed hundreds gathering to pay tribute to the victims of a devastating New Year bar fire that claimed at least 40 lives and injured over a hundred. The silent procession followed a packed church service, spilling into the streets.

Participants moved slowly towards a makeshift shrine near the 'Le Constellation' bar, where the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of January 1. Charlotte Schumacher, 76, expressed solidarity, saying, 'it's to be together with the people who are suffering.' Among the dead were teenagers, highlighting the tragedy's scope.

Authorities suspect sparkling candles ignited the ceiling, leading to the blaze. Local business owner Max Haus praised emergency services for their rapid response, which prevented further loss. As the procession concluded, citizens celebrated the bravery of rescue workers with applause, recognizing their heroic efforts.