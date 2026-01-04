Tragedy in Jharkhand: Elephant Attacks Claim Two Lives

In a tragic turn of events, two individuals lost their lives in separate wild elephant attacks in Jharkhand on Sunday. The incidents occurred in West Singhbhum and Latehar districts, involving victims identified as Champa Kui, 47, and Virendra Korwa.

According to a forest official, Champa Kui fell victim to an elephant that strayed from its herd, entering Kitapi village and attacking her early in the morning. Authorities were immediately notified, and interim relief of Rs 20,000 was provided to her family, with promises of full compensation to follow.

Later in the day, in Latehar district, a herd of elephants surrounded and killed Virendra Korwa as he returned home. The forest department swiftly responded, investigating the scene and talking to locals. Villagers in both areas have voiced strong concerns, calling for a long-term solution to the persistent danger posed by wild elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)