Karnataka's Bold Move: Comprehensive Tiger and Carnivore Census Set for January

Karnataka's new wildlife estimation exercise kicks off January 5, covering major tiger reserves and all forest divisions. Led by Minister Eshwar Khandre, the survey will track tiger, carnivore, and herbivore populations. The initiative aims to refine data collection using camera traps and address growing human-wildlife interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is gearing up for its latest wildlife estimation effort, starting January 5, with a focus on tigers and other carnivorous animals. Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the exercise will span all forest areas, including major reserves like Nagarahole and Bandipur, to collate comprehensive data on wildlife populations.

This ambitious project marks the sixth nationwide tiger estimation, following the pattern of previous surveys conducted in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022. With training provided to staff in recent months, patrols will gather crucial information through various tracking methods over three days, initially focusing on carnivores.

The subsequent phases will shift attention to herbivorous animals and involve strategic placement of camera traps based on initial findings. This initiative seeks to understand and manage the growing tiger population, which appears to be encroaching into human areas more frequently, signaling effective conservation but also potential challenges.

