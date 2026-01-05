Karnataka Launches Comprehensive Tiger and Wildlife Estimation Drive

Karnataka has embarked on its sixth tiger and wildlife estimation exercise, as announced by State Minister Eshwar Khandre. The multi-phase effort covers all forest areas, including prominent tiger reserves like Nagarahole and Bandipur, aiming to gauge the current status of tigers and other wildlife in the region.

Data collection involves comprehensive tracking and monitoring methods, such as studying pugmarks, scat, and direct animal sightings. The initiative, utilizing over 2000 camera traps, will help refine understanding of wildlife populations and improve conservation strategies across the state. Earlier training sessions have prepared personnel for the diverse challenges of fieldwork.

Given the increased tiger sightings near human settlements, preliminary indications suggest a rise in tiger numbers. However, authoritative conclusions await the exercise's completion. This operation underscores Karnataka's commitment to wildlife conservation and habitat management within its forest divisions.