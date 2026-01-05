Jharkhand Shivers: Yellow Alert for Cold Wave and Dense Fog
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave and dense fog in parts of Jharkhand. Temperatures have dropped below 10°C in several districts, with Lohardaga recording the lowest at 3.4°C. Conditions are expected to persist till January 7.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for a cold wave and dense fog in parts of Jharkhand over the next two days, as temperatures have dipped below 10°C in 10 districts.
According to the IMD bulletin, the warning has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma, Lohardaga, and Gumla, with cold wave conditions expected to prevail until January 7.
Additionally, dense fog is likely in 14 districts, significantly reducing visibility. Lohardaga recorded the state's lowest temperature of 3.4°C, while urban regions like Ranchi dipped to 6.4°C, signaling a chilly forecast influenced by north-westerly winds.
