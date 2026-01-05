Left Menu

Jharkhand Shivers: Yellow Alert for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave and dense fog in parts of Jharkhand. Temperatures have dropped below 10°C in several districts, with Lohardaga recording the lowest at 3.4°C. Conditions are expected to persist till January 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:02 IST
Jharkhand Shivers: Yellow Alert for Cold Wave and Dense Fog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for a cold wave and dense fog in parts of Jharkhand over the next two days, as temperatures have dipped below 10°C in 10 districts.

According to the IMD bulletin, the warning has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma, Lohardaga, and Gumla, with cold wave conditions expected to prevail until January 7.

Additionally, dense fog is likely in 14 districts, significantly reducing visibility. Lohardaga recorded the state's lowest temperature of 3.4°C, while urban regions like Ranchi dipped to 6.4°C, signaling a chilly forecast influenced by north-westerly winds.

TRENDING

1
Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh

Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Ethiopia Strikes Milestone Bond Restructuring Deal

Ethiopia Strikes Milestone Bond Restructuring Deal

 Global
3
Uttarakhand Forest Land Scandal: Supreme Court Demands Accountability

Uttarakhand Forest Land Scandal: Supreme Court Demands Accountability

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist's Fatal Accident in Beed District

Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist's Fatal Accident in Beed District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026