BJP Unveils Ambitious 'Thane Nirdharnama' with Promises of Revamped Infrastructure and Digital Governance

The BJP has launched its 'Thane Nirdharnama' manifesto for upcoming civic polls, promising continuous water supply, corruption-free governance, and digital transparency. Key features include a new dam, a smart tech-driven administration, and improved civic amenities. The party aims to elevate Thane as a cultural and sports hub with enhanced infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:08 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its 'Thane Nirdharnama' manifesto, a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming civic elections, focusing on improving infrastructure and introducing digital governance. Prominent measures include constructing a new dam to ensure continuous water supply to Thane households and bolstering transparency in governance.

Key proposals outlined in the manifesto aim to improve civic amenities, such as complete road concretization, a permanent utility ducting policy, and a sophisticated municipal app for one-touch civic services. A focus on education also features prominently, with plans for semi-English mediums in schools and STEM integration.

Additionally, the manifesto promises the establishment of sports and cultural infrastructure, including theme parks and a new international-standard stadium. A vision for environmental sustainability includes rejuvenation of lakes and wells. The document underscores a commitment to transform Thane into a vibrant urban center.

