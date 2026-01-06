BJP Unveils Ambitious 'Thane Nirdharnama' with Promises of Revamped Infrastructure and Digital Governance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its 'Thane Nirdharnama' manifesto, a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming civic elections, focusing on improving infrastructure and introducing digital governance. Prominent measures include constructing a new dam to ensure continuous water supply to Thane households and bolstering transparency in governance.

Key proposals outlined in the manifesto aim to improve civic amenities, such as complete road concretization, a permanent utility ducting policy, and a sophisticated municipal app for one-touch civic services. A focus on education also features prominently, with plans for semi-English mediums in schools and STEM integration.

Additionally, the manifesto promises the establishment of sports and cultural infrastructure, including theme parks and a new international-standard stadium. A vision for environmental sustainability includes rejuvenation of lakes and wells. The document underscores a commitment to transform Thane into a vibrant urban center.