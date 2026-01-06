Left Menu

Chill Grips North India: Cold Wave Sweeps Across Regions

North India faces intense cold conditions with snowfall in hilly states and dropping temperatures nationwide. The India Meteorological Department forecasts continued cold weather, prompting school closures and activity restrictions. The cold is particularly severe in regions like Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:43 IST
Chill Grips North India: Cold Wave Sweeps Across Regions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The winter tightened its grip across North India on Tuesday, marked by snowfall in hilly terrains and declining temperatures, reaching even the nation's capital. Delhi recorded its first cold day of the year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more light precipitation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Temperatures plummeted, registering below 0°C in areas like Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, while hitting between 5°C to 10°C in wider Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, maximum temps hovered from 13°C to 16°C, marking cold day conditions as the temperature dipped significantly below seasonal norms, though the minimum stayed marginally above.

The regional cold snap is tied to a weak western disturbance causing light snowfall in Kashmir's higher reaches. Places like Rajasthan faced severe chills, schools extended holidays, and nighttime shelters were established. Jharkhand issued coldwave alerts amid dipping temperatures, while Kolkata saw its chilliest January day as the mercury plummeted to 10.2°C. Residents across affected areas prepared for more icy days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

 India
2
Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

 Global
3
Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

 India
4
Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026