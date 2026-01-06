Chill Grips North India: Cold Wave Sweeps Across Regions

The winter tightened its grip across North India on Tuesday, marked by snowfall in hilly terrains and declining temperatures, reaching even the nation's capital. Delhi recorded its first cold day of the year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more light precipitation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Temperatures plummeted, registering below 0°C in areas like Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, while hitting between 5°C to 10°C in wider Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, maximum temps hovered from 13°C to 16°C, marking cold day conditions as the temperature dipped significantly below seasonal norms, though the minimum stayed marginally above.

The regional cold snap is tied to a weak western disturbance causing light snowfall in Kashmir's higher reaches. Places like Rajasthan faced severe chills, schools extended holidays, and nighttime shelters were established. Jharkhand issued coldwave alerts amid dipping temperatures, while Kolkata saw its chilliest January day as the mercury plummeted to 10.2°C. Residents across affected areas prepared for more icy days ahead.

