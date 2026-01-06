Land Dispute Sparks Controversy Over 'Him-Chandigarh' Township

In Himachal Pradesh, the proposed 'Him-Chandigarh' township has sparked a contentious land dispute. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to build in Baddi, but residents from Malpur and Sandoli have voiced strong opposition.

Locals argue that the project will displace them, leaving farmers and milk producers without essential land. The villagers are planning to fight the proposal legally if the government attempts forced acquisition of land.

Despite local resistance, the government approved transferring 3,400 bighas of land, with plans for further acquisition. The chief minister assures the development of world-class amenities, hoping to bring economic opportunities to the border area.