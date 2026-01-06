Left Menu

Land Dispute Sparks Controversy Over 'Him-Chandigarh' Township

Residents of Malpur and Sandoli villages near Chandigarh have opposed the government’s plan to acquire land for a new township called 'Him-Chandigarh'. They argue it would render locals landless, affecting their farming and milk production livelihoods. The villagers are considering legal action if the plan proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:16 IST
Land Dispute Sparks Controversy Over 'Him-Chandigarh' Township
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, the proposed 'Him-Chandigarh' township has sparked a contentious land dispute. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to build in Baddi, but residents from Malpur and Sandoli have voiced strong opposition.

Locals argue that the project will displace them, leaving farmers and milk producers without essential land. The villagers are planning to fight the proposal legally if the government attempts forced acquisition of land.

Despite local resistance, the government approved transferring 3,400 bighas of land, with plans for further acquisition. The chief minister assures the development of world-class amenities, hoping to bring economic opportunities to the border area.

TRENDING

1
Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

 India
2
FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

 Global
3
RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

 India
4
Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026