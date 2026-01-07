Australia Battles Severe Heatwave: Health Warnings and Fire Hazards

Australia is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius, particularly affecting southern regions. These extreme conditions have led to health warnings and increased fire risks, prompting emergency responses reminiscent of the devastating Black Summer fires.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe heat warnings for New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania, citing a hot air mass originating from Western Australia. Senior Meteorologist Sarah Scully noted maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees, leading to heightened fire dangers in certain areas.

Victoria has been particularly affected, with temperatures reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius. Firefighters are battling blazes across the state, anticipating conditions to worsen by Friday. Authorities are advising residents to stay hydrated and indoors, while public facilities are extending their hours to offer respite from the heat.