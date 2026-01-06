Mizoram Faces Frigid Temperatures and Dense Fog

Mizoram is witnessing a notable drop in temperatures, accompanied by dense fog, warns the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This forecast suggests challenging conditions ahead, particularly regarding visibility across the state.

Sudheer Kumar Dwivedi, who heads the Aizawl Meteorological Centre, highlighted that January has ushered in colder minimum temperatures compared to last year. Between January 2 and January 6, temperatures ranged from 6.1°C to 9°C in Lengpui and 7.2°C to 10.7°C in Aizawl.

Southern districts, including Lunglei and Champhai, bordering Myanmar, reported even lower temperatures of 4°C to 7°C over the past three days. The IMD advises farmers to implement field safety measures, stressing minimal irrigation and effective drainage to prevent fungal diseases resulting from the cold and fog.

