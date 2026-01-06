Left Menu

Mizoram Faces Frigid Temperatures and Dense Fog

Mizoram is experiencing significantly lower temperatures, with dense fog and poor visibility as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department. Officials have recorded lows in regions like Lunglei and Champhai and issued warnings to farmers regarding potential agricultural impacts due to the cold and foggy conditions.

Mizoram is witnessing a notable drop in temperatures, accompanied by dense fog, warns the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This forecast suggests challenging conditions ahead, particularly regarding visibility across the state.

Sudheer Kumar Dwivedi, who heads the Aizawl Meteorological Centre, highlighted that January has ushered in colder minimum temperatures compared to last year. Between January 2 and January 6, temperatures ranged from 6.1°C to 9°C in Lengpui and 7.2°C to 10.7°C in Aizawl.

Southern districts, including Lunglei and Champhai, bordering Myanmar, reported even lower temperatures of 4°C to 7°C over the past three days. The IMD advises farmers to implement field safety measures, stressing minimal irrigation and effective drainage to prevent fungal diseases resulting from the cold and fog.

