Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab

The bitter cold grip in Haryana and Punjab continues as temperatures remain below normal levels. The region witnessed lower-than-usual maximum temperatures, with towns like Hisar and Rohtak shivering at around 12 degrees Celsius.

The Punjab city of Amritsar bore the brunt of the cold with a maximum of just 11.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Ferozepur and Ludhiana reported cold yet slightly higher temperatures, with highs ranging from 14.8 to 15.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of these states, also couldn't escape the chill, recording a maximum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius. Overnight, the cold intensified with places such as Bathinda and Faridkot recording lows between 4.2 and 5 degrees Celsius.