Left Menu

Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab

Haryana and Punjab are experiencing cold weather, with maximum temperatures below normal. Cities including Hisar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh reported temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius. Many areas also recorded low minimum temperatures. The cold spell is persisting across the region, affecting both day and night time temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:12 IST
Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bitter cold grip in Haryana and Punjab continues as temperatures remain below normal levels. The region witnessed lower-than-usual maximum temperatures, with towns like Hisar and Rohtak shivering at around 12 degrees Celsius.

The Punjab city of Amritsar bore the brunt of the cold with a maximum of just 11.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Ferozepur and Ludhiana reported cold yet slightly higher temperatures, with highs ranging from 14.8 to 15.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of these states, also couldn't escape the chill, recording a maximum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius. Overnight, the cold intensified with places such as Bathinda and Faridkot recording lows between 4.2 and 5 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

1
Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

 India
2
FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

 Global
3
RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

 India
4
Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026