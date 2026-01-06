Left Menu

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Rajasthan experiences severe cold, with temperatures plunging below 10°C and even below 5°C in some areas. Winter vacations in schools have been extended, particularly in a dozen districts, as dense fog blankets cities. The weather is expected to remain dry with further temperature drops anticipated.

Updated: 06-01-2026 14:18 IST
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break
  Country: India
  • India

Rajasthan is currently grappling with an intense cold wave, as night temperatures plunged below 10 degrees Celsius in several regions. In some areas, the mercury fell even further, with four locations recording temperatures under five degrees.

In response to the frigid conditions and dense fog, winter vacations for schools have been prolonged in more than a dozen districts, including Jaipur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Sikar, with primary classes most affected.

On Monday night, Dungarpur emerged as the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. Sirohi followed at 4.1 degrees, Mount Abu at 4.4 degrees, and Pali at 4.7 degrees. Ganganagar recorded 5.1 degrees, Fatehpur (Sikar) 6.7 degrees, and Jaipur 6.8 degrees. Dense fog enveloped Jaipur for the first time this season. The Bikaner, Kota, and Udaipur divisions experienced similar foggy conditions. Residents took to lighting bonfires for warmth, while the local administration established night shelters in urban areas. The India Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather across the state, with dense fog likely in the mornings and further temperature drops of one to two degrees expected in the coming days.

