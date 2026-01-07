Mahindra Lifespaces Drives Green Real Estate Revolution

Mumbai, January 7, 2026 - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. recently positioned itself at the forefront of premium residential development with its sponsorship of the New Zealand Cricket Golf Day, an exclusive event in partnership with TCM Sports at Mumbai's Willingdon Club.

The occasion gathered top executives and celebrities alongside New Zealand cricket legends, reinforcing Mahindra Lifespaces' premium branding amidst a strategic phase of growth in high-quality residential offerings. Managing Director Amit Kumar Sinha highlighted the event's blend of sport, leadership, and the commitment to consistency, underlining the company's focus on sustainability.

Pioneering Net Zero homes in India, Mahindra Lifespaces is dedicated to creating environmentally responsible living spaces, supported by its extensive development across urban landscapes. With projects under various innovative brands, the company envisions complete carbon neutrality by 2040, promising impactful urban transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)