Left Menu

Mahindra Lifespaces Drives Green Real Estate Revolution

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., part of the Mahindra Group, sponsored a prestigious golf day with New Zealand Cricket, emphasizing its focus on premium residential development and sustainability. The company is a pioneer in Net Zero homes, with a commitment to environmental responsibility and expanding its development portfolio across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:33 IST
Mahindra Lifespaces Drives Green Real Estate Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, January 7, 2026 - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. recently positioned itself at the forefront of premium residential development with its sponsorship of the New Zealand Cricket Golf Day, an exclusive event in partnership with TCM Sports at Mumbai's Willingdon Club.

The occasion gathered top executives and celebrities alongside New Zealand cricket legends, reinforcing Mahindra Lifespaces' premium branding amidst a strategic phase of growth in high-quality residential offerings. Managing Director Amit Kumar Sinha highlighted the event's blend of sport, leadership, and the commitment to consistency, underlining the company's focus on sustainability.

Pioneering Net Zero homes in India, Mahindra Lifespaces is dedicated to creating environmentally responsible living spaces, supported by its extensive development across urban landscapes. With projects under various innovative brands, the company envisions complete carbon neutrality by 2040, promising impactful urban transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dilemma: Tensions and Data Keep Markets on Edge

Dollar Dilemma: Tensions and Data Keep Markets on Edge

 Global
2
High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

 United States
3
Tribunal's Stern Stance on Late Reports: Pay the Price for Delays

Tribunal's Stern Stance on Late Reports: Pay the Price for Delays

 India
4
Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter

Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026