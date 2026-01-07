Inferno Sweeps Through Nonadanga Slum, Leaves Families Homeless

A fierce fire erupted at the Nonadanga slum in the city's eastern section on Wednesday evening, displacing numerous families, an official confirmed.

The blaze ignited at the Matangini Colony slum within the Anandapur police jurisdiction at approximately 6:20 pm. Thick black smoke rapidly consumed the area, reducing several shanties to ashes in minutes.

Initially, two fire trucks were deployed to the scene. As the inferno grew more intense, five additional fire engines were dispatched. The cause of the fire is still unconfirmed, though a short circuit is suspected, with local residents suggesting LPG cylinder explosions contributed to the fire's quick spread. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.

