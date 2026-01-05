Left Menu

Supreme Court's Partial Bail Decision Sparks Hope Among Activist Families

Family members of activists express happiness as India's Supreme Court grants bail to five individuals in the 2020 riots conspiracy case, sparking hope for the release of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Although Khalid and Imam remain in custody, their supporters remain optimistic about future legal outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:12 IST
Supreme Court's Partial Bail Decision Sparks Hope Among Activist Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India granted bail to five activists involved in the 2020 riots conspiracy case, leaving their families elated but hopeful for the two who remain in custody.

While the court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing substantial involvement in planning, five others, including Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, received relief, recognized under different participation levels. Families of those granted bail celebrate the decision and reaffirm their belief in the judicial system.

The court's decision does not undercut the charges faced by the released activists. Families are now eagerly awaiting the court's written order while expressing solidarity and optimism for the eventual release of Khalid and Imam.

TRENDING

1
Ruben Amorim's Tumultuous Tenure Ends at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim's Tumultuous Tenure Ends at Manchester United

 Global
2
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peaceful Path: A Consensus Approach

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peaceful Path: A Consensus Approach

 Pakistan
3
DMDK Mulls Over Key Election Alliance

DMDK Mulls Over Key Election Alliance

 India
4
India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026