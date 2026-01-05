Supreme Court's Partial Bail Decision Sparks Hope Among Activist Families

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India granted bail to five activists involved in the 2020 riots conspiracy case, leaving their families elated but hopeful for the two who remain in custody.

While the court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing substantial involvement in planning, five others, including Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, received relief, recognized under different participation levels. Families of those granted bail celebrate the decision and reaffirm their belief in the judicial system.

The court's decision does not undercut the charges faced by the released activists. Families are now eagerly awaiting the court's written order while expressing solidarity and optimism for the eventual release of Khalid and Imam.