Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans for vast infrastructure development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He highlighted the transformation of MMRDA, unveiled projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore, and assured upgrades to local trains and new business hubs in Kalyan-Dombivli, promising economic growth and improved connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:09 IST
Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the transformation of the MMRDA from a lending institution to a powerhouse of infrastructure development during a rally in Kalyan.

He revealed plans worth Rs 4 lakh crore for new water schemes, road constructions, and a network of metro lines aimed at revamping the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Fadnavis also promised upgrades for Mumbai's local trains, ensuring they feature AC coaches with closed doors, without increasing the ticket cost. The developments aim to boost connectivity, create jobs, and herald economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

