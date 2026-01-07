Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans for vast infrastructure development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He highlighted the transformation of MMRDA, unveiled projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore, and assured upgrades to local trains and new business hubs in Kalyan-Dombivli, promising economic growth and improved connectivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the transformation of the MMRDA from a lending institution to a powerhouse of infrastructure development during a rally in Kalyan.
He revealed plans worth Rs 4 lakh crore for new water schemes, road constructions, and a network of metro lines aimed at revamping the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Fadnavis also promised upgrades for Mumbai's local trains, ensuring they feature AC coaches with closed doors, without increasing the ticket cost. The developments aim to boost connectivity, create jobs, and herald economic growth in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Pioneers Innovative Bio-Bitumen Production to Revolutionize Road Infrastructure
IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Surge: Leading India's Highway Boom
NCP's Vision: Transforming Mumbai Through Infrastructure and Inclusivity
IRB Infrastructure Secures Major TOT Project in Odisha
Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farmers