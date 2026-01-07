Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the transformation of the MMRDA from a lending institution to a powerhouse of infrastructure development during a rally in Kalyan.

He revealed plans worth Rs 4 lakh crore for new water schemes, road constructions, and a network of metro lines aimed at revamping the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Fadnavis also promised upgrades for Mumbai's local trains, ensuring they feature AC coaches with closed doors, without increasing the ticket cost. The developments aim to boost connectivity, create jobs, and herald economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)