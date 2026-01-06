Left Menu

Odisha CM Criticizes Congress for Politicizing MGNREGA, Unveils New Employment Act

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alleges that the Congress exploited Mahatma Gandhi’s name for political gains through MGNREGA instead of realizing Gandhi’s vision for rural self-employment. Majhi announced a new employment act, aiming for developed India by 2047, with enhanced accountability and technology to curb corruption.

Updated: 06-01-2026 22:29 IST
Odisha CM Criticizes Congress for Politicizing MGNREGA, Unveils New Employment Act
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has accused the Congress party of misusing Mahatma Gandhi's name for political advantage in the MGNREGA scheme. The accusation comes in light of the Congress's planned 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'. Majhi insists that the aim should be on genuine rural self-employment.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Narendra Modi government's Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, which aims to achieve a developed India by 2047. Majhi defended the new law, countering opposition claims that it intended to neglect Gandhi's legacy.

Majhi criticized the previous UPA government for alleged mishandlings and lack of accountability in MGNREGA, citing examples of systemic corruption. He emphasized that under the new legislation, employment guarantees would be increased and technology utilized to prevent misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

