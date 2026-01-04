Clash Over VB-G RAM G: A New Chapter in Rural Employment

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress on Sunday, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme. Chouhan claims the scheme tackles widespread corruption allegedly pervasive under the MGNREGA.

Responding to Congress's upcoming 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' campaign, Chouhan questioned the absence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during Lok Sabha debates on this critical issue. Chouhan declared the Congress a 'factory of lies' and assured that the VB-G RAM G scheme better safeguards workers' interests while fostering village development.

Chouhan highlighted that in the next financial year, a total of Rs. 1,51,282 crore would be allocated to the new initiative, offering wage employment for 125 days per rural household. Meanwhile, Congress demands the restoration of the rights-based MGNREGA, launching protests against the current legislation.