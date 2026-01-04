Left Menu

Clash Over VB-G RAM G: A New Chapter in Rural Employment

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress for opposing the VB-G RAM G scheme, claiming it addresses corruption in the MGNREGA. He asserted that the new scheme provides better protection for workers, ensuring village development. Congress announced protests, demanding the scheme's withdrawal and the restoration of MGNREGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:38 IST
Clash Over VB-G RAM G: A New Chapter in Rural Employment
  • Country:
  • India

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress on Sunday, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme. Chouhan claims the scheme tackles widespread corruption allegedly pervasive under the MGNREGA.

Responding to Congress's upcoming 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' campaign, Chouhan questioned the absence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during Lok Sabha debates on this critical issue. Chouhan declared the Congress a 'factory of lies' and assured that the VB-G RAM G scheme better safeguards workers' interests while fostering village development.

Chouhan highlighted that in the next financial year, a total of Rs. 1,51,282 crore would be allocated to the new initiative, offering wage employment for 125 days per rural household. Meanwhile, Congress demands the restoration of the rights-based MGNREGA, launching protests against the current legislation.

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

 India
2
Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims

Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid...

 Australia
3
BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

 Bangladesh
4
U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026