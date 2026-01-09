Japan weather bureau says La Nina unlikely this winter
09-01-2026
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the La Nina phenomenon was unlikely to occur this Northern Hemisphere winter and there was a 40% chance of the El Nino phenomenon happening during March-July.
A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked to floods and drought.
