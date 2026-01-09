Left Menu

Japan weather bureau says La Nina unlikely this winter

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-01-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 10:36 IST
Japan's weather ‌bureau said on Friday the ⁠La Nina phenomenon was unlikely to occur ​this Northern Hemisphere winter and ‍there was a 40% chance of ⁠the ‌El Nino ⁠phenomenon happening during March-July.

A ‍La Nina weather ​event is characterised by ⁠unusually cold ocean temperatures in ⁠the equatorial Pacific Ocean region ⁠and is also linked to ⁠floods ‌and drought.

