Japan weather bureau says La Nina unlikely this winter

Japan's weather ‌bureau said on Friday the ⁠La Nina phenomenon was unlikely to occur ​this Northern Hemisphere winter and ‍there was a 40% chance of ⁠the ‌El Nino ⁠phenomenon happening during March-July.

A ‍La Nina weather ​event is characterised by ⁠unusually cold ocean temperatures in ⁠the equatorial Pacific Ocean region ⁠and is also linked to ⁠floods ‌and drought.

