India's Struggle Against Urban Air Pollution: A Structural Challenge

In a glaring revelation, nearly 44 per cent of Indian cities are grappling with persistent air pollution, as per recent findings by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). This enduring problem is attributed to structural issues rather than sporadic pollution episodes.

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) currently encompasses only a fraction of these polluted areas, covering a mere 4 per cent of the 1,787 cities that consistently exceed the national annual PM2.5 standards. Cities like Byrnihat, Delhi, and Ghaziabad top the list of India's most polluted cities.

Experts like Manoj Kumar from CREA suggest that future efforts should focus on science-driven reforms, stricter emission standards, and adopting a regional approach to tackle air pollution effectively, alongside significant financial allocation to dust, transport, and waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)