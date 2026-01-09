Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti unleashed chaos across northern Europe on Friday, plunging thousands of homes into darkness, closing schools, and halting rail services in France, Britain, and Germany amidst an onslaught of snow and powerful winds on top of an already harsh winter.

In France, particularly Normandy and Brittany, approximately 380,000 homes were left without electricity, while in the Netherlands, flights were grounded on account of the storm's unyielding might. Tremendous winds in France's Manche region shattered records, prompting the suspension of rail networks.

Significantly, Storm Goretti also forced nuclear reactors offline in France and posed extensive challenges to transportation networks across northern Europe, with cancellations and suspended services straining infrastructure as emergency teams grappled with the severe weather's unrelenting grip.