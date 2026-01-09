Left Menu

Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti wreaked havoc across northern Europe, causing power outages, transportation disruptions, and severe weather conditions. France, Britain, and Germany faced significant challenges, with emergency services contending with the extreme weather. The storm also affected electricity production in France, with flights and train services heavily disrupted across multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:31 IST
Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti unleashed chaos across northern Europe on Friday, plunging thousands of homes into darkness, closing schools, and halting rail services in France, Britain, and Germany amidst an onslaught of snow and powerful winds on top of an already harsh winter.

In France, particularly Normandy and Brittany, approximately 380,000 homes were left without electricity, while in the Netherlands, flights were grounded on account of the storm's unyielding might. Tremendous winds in France's Manche region shattered records, prompting the suspension of rail networks.

Significantly, Storm Goretti also forced nuclear reactors offline in France and posed extensive challenges to transportation networks across northern Europe, with cancellations and suspended services straining infrastructure as emergency teams grappled with the severe weather's unrelenting grip.

TRENDING

1
Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

 India
2
Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognition

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognitio...

 India
4
GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy poverty in Europe tied to how efficient industry uses energy

From crop monitoring to AI analytics, drones redefine smart agriculture

Sustainable e-learning seen as essential to future of global education

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026