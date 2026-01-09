Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe
Storm Goretti wreaked havoc across northern Europe, causing power outages, transportation disruptions, and severe weather conditions. France, Britain, and Germany faced significant challenges, with emergency services contending with the extreme weather. The storm also affected electricity production in France, with flights and train services heavily disrupted across multiple countries.
Storm Goretti unleashed chaos across northern Europe on Friday, plunging thousands of homes into darkness, closing schools, and halting rail services in France, Britain, and Germany amidst an onslaught of snow and powerful winds on top of an already harsh winter.
In France, particularly Normandy and Brittany, approximately 380,000 homes were left without electricity, while in the Netherlands, flights were grounded on account of the storm's unyielding might. Tremendous winds in France's Manche region shattered records, prompting the suspension of rail networks.
Significantly, Storm Goretti also forced nuclear reactors offline in France and posed extensive challenges to transportation networks across northern Europe, with cancellations and suspended services straining infrastructure as emergency teams grappled with the severe weather's unrelenting grip.