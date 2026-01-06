Europe's Winter Woes: Flights Cancelled, Lives Disrupted

Sub-zero temperatures swept across Europe, causing widespread travel disruption and accidents. Snow and ice have led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights in the Netherlands, where an IT failure has exacerbated rail network issues. Five fatal road accidents in France have been attributed to the icy conditions.

City services in Amsterdam, a key European transit hub, bore the brunt of the harsh winter. Eurostar trains to Paris faced cancellations while over 400 flights were called off at Schiphol Airport, primarily by Air France-KLM, leaving thousands stranded and seeking alternative routes.

The chilling weather continues to wreak havoc across Europe with additional snowfall expected in the coming days. Governments are advising citizens to limit travel and exercise caution as freezing conditions persist. In Sarajevo, a tragic accident occurred when a snow-laden tree collapsed, causing the death of a woman.