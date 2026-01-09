Odisha Shivers as Mercury Dips to Record Lows

Odisha found itself in the icy grip of a cold wave as temperatures plummeted to an all-time low, with Similipal National Park registering minus 1 degree Celsius on Friday. This was the coldest temperature recorded in the state, according to the Forest Department.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported that Upar Barha Kamuda in Similipal's core area and several other regions, including Udaygiri, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda, experienced significant cold, intensifying the winter chill.

Bhuwaneshwar and Cuttack also faced lower-than-usual temperatures, with large frost layers covering areas in Sundargarh. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist, underscoring the need for continued vigilance.