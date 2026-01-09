Left Menu

Odisha Shivers as Mercury Dips to Record Lows

Odisha experienced its lowest recorded temperatures as a cold wave gripped the region. Similipal National Park saw a drop to minus 1°C, while frost covered Sundargarh's Koida. Cold conditions are expected to persist across various districts, prompting advisories from meteorological officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:07 IST
Odisha Shivers as Mercury Dips to Record Lows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha found itself in the icy grip of a cold wave as temperatures plummeted to an all-time low, with Similipal National Park registering minus 1 degree Celsius on Friday. This was the coldest temperature recorded in the state, according to the Forest Department.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported that Upar Barha Kamuda in Similipal's core area and several other regions, including Udaygiri, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda, experienced significant cold, intensifying the winter chill.

Bhuwaneshwar and Cuttack also faced lower-than-usual temperatures, with large frost layers covering areas in Sundargarh. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist, underscoring the need for continued vigilance.

TRENDING

1
IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

 Germany
2
India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology

India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology

 India
3
Himachal's Housing Initiative: Aiming for Inclusive Development

Himachal's Housing Initiative: Aiming for Inclusive Development

 India
4
Young Dart Prodigy Luke Littler Signs Historic Sponsorship Deal

Young Dart Prodigy Luke Littler Signs Historic Sponsorship Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026