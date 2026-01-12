Left Menu

Tragedy in the Cold: Uncle and Nephew Found Dead in Truck

Two men, an uncle and his nephew, were found dead in a truck near Ramnagar after lighting a kerosene lamp to combat the cold. They succumbed to likely suffocation. The incident has prompted an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Nainital | Updated: 12-01-2026 00:05 IST
Tragedy in the Cold: Uncle and Nephew Found Dead in Truck
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Ramnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a man and his nephew were found dead in their truck, likely suffocated, according to local police. The two, identified as Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Ikrar, had lit a kerosene lamp inside the vehicle to fend off the biting cold.

Local workers discovered the unconscious duo on Sunday morning in Pirumadara village, where they had arrived the previous night to load material at a stone crusher. Despite being rushed to a nearby government hospital, both were declared dead upon arrival.

Authorities have commenced an investigation, pending post-mortem results to officially determine the cause of death. Witnesses recounted that the truck's windows were closed, potentially leading to the tragic suffocation incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

