Tragedy in the Cold: Uncle and Nephew Found Dead in Truck

In a tragic incident near Ramnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a man and his nephew were found dead in their truck, likely suffocated, according to local police. The two, identified as Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Ikrar, had lit a kerosene lamp inside the vehicle to fend off the biting cold.

Local workers discovered the unconscious duo on Sunday morning in Pirumadara village, where they had arrived the previous night to load material at a stone crusher. Despite being rushed to a nearby government hospital, both were declared dead upon arrival.

Authorities have commenced an investigation, pending post-mortem results to officially determine the cause of death. Witnesses recounted that the truck's windows were closed, potentially leading to the tragic suffocation incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)