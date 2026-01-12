Left Menu

Ancient Alien Theorist Erich von Daeniken Passes at 90

Erich von Daeniken, the Swiss author known for his ancient-alien theories, has died at 90. His 1968 book, 'Chariots of the Gods?', suggested that extraterrestrials influenced human development, a claim widely dismissed by scientists. The book sold millions, sparking widespread interest and debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 05:21 IST
Ancient Alien Theorist Erich von Daeniken Passes at 90

Erich von Daeniken, the Swiss author famed for his controversial ancient-alien theories, has passed away at the age of 90. Von Daeniken rose to global prominence with his 1968 publication, 'Chariots of the Gods?', which claimed that extraterrestrials had a profound impact on early human civilizations.

The book posited that advanced aliens visited Earth, leaving markers in the form of historical ruins and artifacts such as Inca and Egyptian monuments. Despite receiving widespread skepticism and criticism from the scientific and archaeological communities, von Daeniken's work captured the public's imagination.

With millions of copies sold worldwide, 'Chariots of the Gods?' became a bestseller, leaving a lasting legacy in both pop culture and the realm of speculative history, even as mainstream scholars remained largely dismissive of its claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

 Global
3
Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

 Global
4
Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian People

Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian Pe...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026