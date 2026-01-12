Ancient Alien Theorist Erich von Daeniken Passes at 90

Erich von Daeniken, the Swiss author famed for his controversial ancient-alien theories, has passed away at the age of 90. Von Daeniken rose to global prominence with his 1968 publication, 'Chariots of the Gods?', which claimed that extraterrestrials had a profound impact on early human civilizations.

The book posited that advanced aliens visited Earth, leaving markers in the form of historical ruins and artifacts such as Inca and Egyptian monuments. Despite receiving widespread skepticism and criticism from the scientific and archaeological communities, von Daeniken's work captured the public's imagination.

With millions of copies sold worldwide, 'Chariots of the Gods?' became a bestseller, leaving a lasting legacy in both pop culture and the realm of speculative history, even as mainstream scholars remained largely dismissive of its claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)