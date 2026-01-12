Bhalswa Landfill: Speedy Bio-Mining Advances Towards Landmark Transformation
The Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi is undergoing rapid transformation with bio-mining operations. The site has increased its daily capacity to 15,000 tonnes, reclaiming significant land. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi aims to eliminate the site by December 2026, with more than 3.9 million metric tonnes of waste remediated across city sites.
Bio-mining operations at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill have accelerated, with significant on-ground progress, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported on Monday.
House Leader Pravesh Wahi inspected the site, urging officials to track monthly progress diligently through drone surveys to meet prescribed deadlines.
The site's daily bio-mining capacity has reached 15,000 tonnes, reclaiming 4.5 acres in three months, with a commitment to eliminate the landfill by December 2026.
