Bhalswa Landfill: Speedy Bio-Mining Advances Towards Landmark Transformation

Bio-mining operations at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill have accelerated, with significant on-ground progress, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported on Monday.

House Leader Pravesh Wahi inspected the site, urging officials to track monthly progress diligently through drone surveys to meet prescribed deadlines.

The site's daily bio-mining capacity has reached 15,000 tonnes, reclaiming 4.5 acres in three months, with a commitment to eliminate the landfill by December 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)