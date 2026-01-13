Left Menu

Pickup Truck Inferno Snarls Delhi's RK Puram Traffic

A pickup truck caught fire on a busy road in Delhi's RK Puram, causing significant traffic disruption. There were no casualties reported. The driver, Umesh Singh, noticed smoke before the blaze. The fire was extinguished by the Delhi Fire Services, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

A pickup truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the main road toward Dhaula Kuan, southwest Delhi, leading to a traffic standstill.

There were no casualties reported in the incident, which was triggered when the vehicle became trapped in a traffic jam. Smoke followed by flames engulfed the engine area, reported driver Umesh Singh.

The fire brigade swiftly responded, receiving a call at 4.38 pm and extinguishing the flames by 5 pm. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause.

