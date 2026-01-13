Pickup Truck Inferno Snarls Delhi's RK Puram Traffic

A pickup truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the main road toward Dhaula Kuan, southwest Delhi, leading to a traffic standstill.

There were no casualties reported in the incident, which was triggered when the vehicle became trapped in a traffic jam. Smoke followed by flames engulfed the engine area, reported driver Umesh Singh.

The fire brigade swiftly responded, receiving a call at 4.38 pm and extinguishing the flames by 5 pm. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause.