Pickup Truck Inferno Snarls Delhi's RK Puram Traffic
A pickup truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the main road toward Dhaula Kuan, southwest Delhi, leading to a traffic standstill.
There were no casualties reported in the incident, which was triggered when the vehicle became trapped in a traffic jam. Smoke followed by flames engulfed the engine area, reported driver Umesh Singh.
The fire brigade swiftly responded, receiving a call at 4.38 pm and extinguishing the flames by 5 pm. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause.