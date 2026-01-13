DRI's Landmark Seizure: 270 kg Mephedrone Bust

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) achieved a significant success with the seizure of 270 kg of Mephedrone, valued at Rs 81 crore, a record in their operations. The Finance Ministry announced the arrest of six individuals linked to this narcotic haul.

The operation saw the drug consignment, ingeniously concealed under chicken feed, intercepted in a truck transporting agro-based cargo in Rajasthan. This crafty smuggling tactic aimed to evade the probing eyes of law enforcement.

The DRI's subsequent raids across Haryana led to the detention of additional syndicate members involved in the production and distribution of the drug. Investigations unveiled some raw materials at a dismantled clandestine manufacturing site, highlighting the syndicate's extensive operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)