Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad attributed his son Praveen Nishad's loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to betrayal within their political allies, urging the BJP to identify and sideline such elements. The event marked the party's 13th 'Sankalp Diwas', emphasizing the political influence of the Nishad community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:39 IST
Sanjay Nishad
  • Country:
  • India

Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad has publicly attributed his son Praveen Nishad's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to internal betrayal rather than the prowess of opponents like the Samajwadi Party.

He voiced this claim during the party's 13th 'Sankalp Diwas', an event attended by several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief ministers. Sanjay Nishad emphasized the Nishad community's role in shaping political landscapes, rallying for a stronger alignment with BJP allies despite setbacks.

Raising concerns about previous governments exploiting Nishad leaders for political gain, he advocated for justice and recognition of the community's significance in state politics and its potential in tipping election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

