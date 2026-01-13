Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed solidarity with Iranian protestors on Tuesday, urging them to continue their struggle against the clerical regime while promising assistance. Without providing specifics, Trump declared on Truth Social that support was forthcoming, asserting it is time for Iranian citizens to 'take over' their governing institutions.

The ongoing turmoil, instigated by harsh economic realities, presents the most significant internal challenge to Iran's leadership in the past three years. This unrest unfolds amid rising international tensions, following strikes from Israel and the U.S. last year. An official from Iran acknowledged that approximately 2,000 individuals have been killed during the protests, marking the first such admission from authorities.

Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on imports from countries dealing with Iran sparked further controversy, triggering criticism from nations like China. Discussions continue between Tehran and Washington despite the unrest, although Iranian authorities have accused the U.S. of instigating the protests alongside Israel. Russian officials condemned perceived foreign interference, stressing potential global repercussions.

