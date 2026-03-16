World Bank, India Sign $300M Deal to Tackle Uttar Pradesh Air Pollution

The World Bank, the Government of India, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh have signed a major $299.66 million agreement to support the state’s ambitious Clean Air Plan, aimed at reducing air pollution while creating new economic opportunities for youth and women.

The Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Program will introduce integrated solutions across critical sectors such as transport, agriculture, and industry, helping the state transition toward cleaner technologies while improving public health and productivity.

Strengthening Air Monitoring Across the State

A major component of the program is the expansion of air quality monitoring systems across Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly 200 new air quality monitors will be installed, with real-time data collected and managed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). The enhanced monitoring network is expected to strengthen pollution tracking, improve policy responses, and enable more targeted interventions.

The initiative will also generate benefits beyond state borders, contributing to improved air quality across neighboring states in northern India.

Clean Growth Linked to Economic Transformation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that environmental sustainability is central to Uttar Pradesh’s long-term economic ambitions.

“Uttar Pradesh is on course to become a $1 trillion economy because we believe that economic growth, productivity, and ecological balance go hand in hand,” he said.

“Through the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Program, our pursuit of prosperity will be measured not by GDP alone, but by clean skies, healthier and more productive citizens, and a flourishing environment that sustains our people and our planet.”

Major Investments in Clean Transport and Industry

The program will also mobilize around $150 million in private investment, particularly in the transport and MSME sectors.

According to Paul Procee, Acting Country Director for the World Bank in India, the initiative will promote cleaner mobility and industrial practices.

“By investing in electric buses and electric three-wheelers, as well as emissions monitoring systems and cleaner industrial technologies, the program will improve firm productivity and growth while expanding job opportunities for young men and women in the state,” Procee said.

These measures are expected to reduce urban air pollution while supporting local manufacturing and service industries.

Cleaner Energy for Millions of Households

The program includes several initiatives aimed at improving household energy access and reducing pollution from traditional fuels.

3.9 million households will gain access to clean cooking solutions

More than 700 brick kilns will transition to resource-efficient technologies

Farmers will adopt more efficient fertilizer use, improving crop productivity while lowering emissions

These interventions are expected to significantly reduce pollution from agricultural burning and traditional industrial practices—two major contributors to poor air quality in the region.

Part of a Regional Effort to Combat Pollution

The Uttar Pradesh initiative forms part of the World Bank’s Regional Air Quality Management Program in the Indo-Gangetic Plains and Himalayan Foothills (IGP-HF)—one of the world’s most severe air pollution hotspots.

The program includes a 10-year financing period, with a two-year grace period, and will receive technical support from the multi-donor Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP).

The agreement was signed by Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India; B. Chandrakala, CEO of the Clean Air Management Authority and Secretary of Forest, Environment and Climate Change on behalf of the Government of Uttar Pradesh; and Paul Procee on behalf of the World Bank.

With large-scale investments in monitoring, clean mobility, and sustainable agriculture, the initiative is expected to become a cornerstone of Uttar Pradesh’s strategy to balance rapid economic growth with environmental protection.