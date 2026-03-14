World Bank, India Launch $300M Clean Air Initiative in Haryana to Tackle Pollution and Create Jobs

The World Bank, the Government of India, and the Government of Haryana have signed a $300 million agreement to support a comprehensive plan aimed at improving air quality across Haryana while generating new employment opportunities for youth and women.

The initiative, titled the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development Operation, will help the state implement a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce air pollution, with benefits expected to extend beyond Haryana to neighboring states and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Strengthening Air Quality Monitoring and Policy Action

The project will enhance Haryana’s ability to monitor, manage, and respond to air pollution by expanding the state’s air quality monitoring network and introducing a state-of-the-art decision support system to enable data-driven policymaking.

The agreement was signed by Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, representing the Government of India; Dr J. Ganesan, CEO of the ARJUN Council on behalf of the Government of Haryana; and Paul Procee, Acting Country Director for India at the World Bank.

Government Commitment to Cleaner Air

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh welcomed the partnership, highlighting its potential to transform environmental and economic outcomes in the state.

“I warmly welcome the World Bank’s support for Haryana’s multi-sectoral action plan aimed at achieving cleaner air across the state,” Singh said.

“This partnership represents an important step in strengthening our commitment to improving air quality and safeguarding public health.”

He noted that the initiative will also promote sustainable urban mobility systems and expand employment opportunities for residents.

“With the World Bank’s collaboration, we are confident of accelerating comprehensive measures that will enhance quality of life across the region,” he said.

Job Creation Through Clean Mobility

The programme will also support green employment opportunities, particularly in the rapidly expanding electric mobility sector.

According to the World Bank, the initiative will help 10,000 people—especially women—secure jobs operating electric buses in cities such as Gurugram and Faridabad.

“Through private capital mobilization, the programme will leverage $127 million in additional investment in key sectors including transport, energy and industry,” said Paul Procee, Acting Country Director for the World Bank in India.

These investments aim to improve urban liveability while accelerating the transition to cleaner transportation systems.

Cleaner Technologies for Industry and Agriculture

The programme will also support efforts to reduce pollution from industry and agriculture—two major contributors to air pollution in northern India.

Key measures include:

• Incentives for around 2,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to adopt cleaner production technologies• Support for farmers to adopt machinery and alternatives to crop residue burning• Promotion of solutions to manage livestock waste and agricultural emissions

These initiatives are expected to significantly reduce harmful particulate emissions while promoting more sustainable economic practices.

Part of a Regional Clean Air Strategy

The Haryana initiative forms part of the World Bank’s Regional Air Quality Management Program in the Indo-Gangetic Plains and Himalayan Foothills (IGP-HF).

This region is considered one of the most polluted air basins in the world, with pollution affecting hundreds of millions of people across northern India and neighboring countries.

The broader programme aims to deliver multiple benefits, including:

• Improved public health outcomes

• Climate mitigation through reduced emissions

• Sustainable economic growth across the region

Long-Term Financing for Environmental Reform

The $300 million financing package will have a 23.5-year maturity period, including a six-year grace period, providing Haryana with long-term support to implement structural reforms and large-scale environmental initiatives.

Officials say the programme represents a major step toward cleaner air, sustainable urban development, and inclusive economic opportunities in one of India’s fastest-growing states.