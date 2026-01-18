Emma Aicher Triumphs in Tarvisio, Denying Lindsey Vonn's Fairy-Tale Finish
Germany's Emma Aicher clinched victory in the women's super-G in Tarvisio, outperforming American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, as the Alpine skiing World Cup season progresses towards the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Vonn, eyeing an Olympic return at 41, finished second, marking her seventh podium in eight races.
In a thrilling finish at the Tarvisio event on Sunday, Germany's Emma Aicher emerged victorious in the women's super-G, holding off a formidable challenge from American skiing icon Lindsey Vonn.
Aicher, who clocked an impressive 1:14.04 in foggy conditions, outpaced Vonn by 0.27 seconds, securing her spot on the podium as the Alpine skiing World Cup season gears up for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Despite her second-place finish, Vonn, at 41 and with a recent knee surgery, continued her remarkable comeback, ranking fourth in the overall standings and positioning herself for a fierce competition in the upcoming Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
