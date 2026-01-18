Emma Aicher Triumphs in Tarvisio, Denying Lindsey Vonn's Fairy-Tale Finish

In a thrilling finish at the Tarvisio event on Sunday, Germany's Emma Aicher emerged victorious in the women's super-G, holding off a formidable challenge from American skiing icon Lindsey Vonn.

Aicher, who clocked an impressive 1:14.04 in foggy conditions, outpaced Vonn by 0.27 seconds, securing her spot on the podium as the Alpine skiing World Cup season gears up for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Despite her second-place finish, Vonn, at 41 and with a recent knee surgery, continued her remarkable comeback, ranking fourth in the overall standings and positioning herself for a fierce competition in the upcoming Olympics.

