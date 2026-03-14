Tragic Rail Accident Sparks Controversy in Palghar
Three men died after being struck by a goods train near Palghar station. While police state they were walking on the tracks, families claim they were being chased by officers. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, amid increased police presence to ease local tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Three men lost their lives after a goods train hit them near Palghar railway station, Maharashtra, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday.
The victims' families allege the group was trying to escape police pursuit when the accident occurred on Friday night.
GRP has launched a probe into the incident, even as police presence increases to manage growing tensions in the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)